Sana Khan, a contestant of Big Boss who earned much fame and love in Bollywood, has bid adieu to the entertainment industry through a note. Sana shocked many by posting a lengthy note on her Instagram page, which is available in a total of 3 languages.

Bigg Boss alumnus Sana Khan, who garnered considerable fame and love for herself among viewers, has bid farewell to the entertainment industry. Sana shocked everyone by posting a lengthy note on her Instagram handle where she writes that she’s quitting showbiz to ‘serve humanity.’

Sana posted her farewell letter yesterday, on October 8. The letter started off in the name of the “Gracious and Merciful Allah”. Then, she addressed the readers as her brothers and sisters and stated that she will be departing from the entertainment world so she may work for humanity.

She said that after having lived the “showbiz” life and earning much fame, respect and fortune, for which she is grateful, she will be leaving that life behind. She said to have been prioritising the true purpose of her life. She wrote that upon searching for this answer within her religion as to what her role in life is, she found out that her life is to improve the afterlife.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to create cinematic magic with Vyjayanthi Movies’ production

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor support PM Modi’s #Unite2FightCorona campaign

She further wrote that a slave should not stumble from the path shown by the Creator and not make fame and wealth his motive, but rather to serve humanity. She requested her fans to pray to Allah to forgive her and not to make any inquiries about any more entertainment work from her.

Sana made her debut in the entertainment industry by first appearing in Bigg Boss 6. After gaining significant fame from the show, she also starred as an actress in the movies Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, along with working in other reality shows.

Also read: Director Chinmoy Kashyap overwhelmed by audiences response on his debut song as a singer