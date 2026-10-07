Want To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Before Everyone Else? Don’t Worry, It’s Completely Legal — Here’s How

Want to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana Part 1 well before the masses get a glimpse of it? You might not have to wait until then. According to sources, the long-awaited movie from the director Nitesh Tiwari will hit the Indian theatres on November 5, 2026. But according to recent reports, viewers will be able to get their hands on the movie a day before its scheduled premiere through paid previews on November 4.

Thus, no, this news isn’t associated with any unauthorized viewing or leaks.

When Can You Watch Ramayana Part 1 Before Its Official Release?

As per reports, the paid previews for Ramayana Part 1 are set to be held in India on Wednesday, November 4, prior to its official release date scheduled to take place the very next day, i.e., on Thursday, November 5. Paid previews would give the concerned theatres the liberty of screening their films prior to the actual release date.

This implies that movie enthusiasts would get an opportunity to be the very first Indian spectators of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in his role that everyone is waiting to see.

Why Is Ramayana Part 1 Getting Paid Preview Shows?

The reported preview plan appears to be connected to the film’s international release strategy. Major films often use paid previews to begin screenings ahead of their formal release date in selected markets. In the case of Ramayana Part 1, the overseas rollout is expected to follow different schedules across territories.

North America is also reportedly expected to have paid previews before its official Thursday release. The international release calendar, however, is still subject to changes in some markets.

Is The November 4 Ramayana Screening Actually Legal?

Yes, paid previews are legitimate theatrical screenings. They are different from leaked copies, unauthorised screenings or advance footage circulating online. Audiences attending an officially scheduled preview would simply be purchasing a cinema ticket for an authorised screening before the film’s main release date.

That is also why the November 4 shows should not necessarily be treated as the film’s official release date in India. The reported formal theatrical release remains November 5.

Who Stars In Ramayana Part 1?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 features a major ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in a key role. Sunny Deol is also part of the film.

The project has generated significant attention because of its scale, visual effects and ambitious retelling of the epic.

Why Is There So Much Buzz Around Ramayana?

The film has been one of the most closely watched Bollywood projects of the year, with its casting, visuals and interpretation of the epic becoming major talking points. Its trailer sparked discussion around the three central characters, while the release of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ added to the anticipation.

With the film arriving around Diwali, the possibility of paid previews gives eager audiences an additional reason to check ticket bookings early. So, if you’re hoping to watch Ramayana Part 1 before the official November 5 release, November 4 could be the date to watch out for, provided the reported paid preview schedule is confirmed and tickets open at participating theatres.

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