Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and the makers of Wanted are all set to unveil the trailer of the movie. Ever since the poster of the film has been unveiled, the fans of the Bhojpuri star are excited to see his movie hit the theatres but as per sources, the trailer of Sujeet Kumar Singh’s Wanted starring Pawan Singh will release on April 18. According to reports, the crew and cast of the Veeru Thakur film will be present at the starry launch of the trailer.

As per reports, the film which has a patriotic theme has been shot at several locations in Uttar Pradesh. Not just that, trade experts are of the view that Pawan Singh’s Wanted may be one of the most costly productions of the year in Bhojpuri cinema. The movie is riding high on expectations and speculations are rife whether it will be able to replicate the success of the Bollywood film Wanted starring Salman Khan in the lead. The Bhojpuri film has special songs by popular actresses Anjana Singh and Shreya Mishra and the release date of the film isn’t declared yet.

Produced by Jaswant Kumar, Wanted is an action thriller and have some mind blowing stunts in it. The poster of the movie in which the image is merged of Pawan Singh received a huge response from the fans.

