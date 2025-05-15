Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan's Sharp Reply To A Pakistani's Journalist Won The Internet- Watch!

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The Internet- Watch!

Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer, was widely respected for his versatile acting and unique sense of humor.

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The Internet- Watch!

Irrfan Khan


An old video of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is going viral on social media amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. The resurfaced clip, showcasing Irrfan’s sharp wit, has reignited conversations online.

In the resurfaced video, filmed during a press meet years ago, a Pakistani journalist warmly praised Irrfan’s work and extended an invitation, saying, “Irrfan bhai, you have a huge fan base in Pakistan. We hope you can visit us someday. It would be an honour.”

Responding with his signature calm demeanor, Irrfan replied, “Main aah toh jaaunga, wapas aaunga ki nahi?” (I may visit Pakistan, but will I be able to return?).

His sarcastic response left the crowd laughing and has now taken on new relevance amid today’s strained cross-border relations.

Social Media Applauds Irrfan’s Sharp Satire

The clip has been widely shared on Twitter (X), Instagram, and Facebook, with users applauding the actor’s cleverness. One popular tweet read: “Today we have S-400 and AkashTeer, but back then, we had Irrfan Khan to destroy Pakistan.” Another user remarked, “A true patriot and an unmatched satirist. Irrfan’s humor had depth.”

The video’s resurgence coincides with the Indian government’s recent decision to clamp down on Pakistani entertainment content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a directive urging OTT platforms to remove Pakistani-origin films, web series, music, and podcasts.

As a result, content featuring Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane has been removed from Indian streaming services. Even their images have been taken off song thumbnails on major music platforms.

Remembering Irrfan Khan’s Legacy

Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer, was widely respected for his versatile acting and unique sense of humor.

He died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of stellar performances and timeless wisdom.

