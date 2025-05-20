Home
War 2 Teaser: Internet Calls It Full-Blown Spectacle As Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Lock Horns, Kiara Advani Debuts Bikini Look

With Hrithik Roshan returning, Jr NTR’s powerful entry, and Kiara Advani’s stunning debut in the spy universe, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

War 2 Teaser: Internet Calls It Full-Blown Spectacle As Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Lock Horns, Kiara Advani Debuts Bikini Look

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a still from War 2 Teaser


The highly-anticipated teaser for ‘War 2’ was officially launched on May 20, perfectly timed with Jr NTR’s 41st birthday. The film brings together two powerhouses of Indian cinema—Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR—in a clash that has already ignited fan frenzy.

Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as the formidable Kabir, welcomed Jr NTR to the spy universe with an intense message on social media. Staying true to his character, he wrote,

“And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir.” This cryptic message set the tone for what promises to be a high-voltage action face-off.

Kabir Returns: Hrithik Roshan in a Darker and Deadlier Avatar

The teaser reveals Hrithik Roshan in an upgraded version of Kabir—meaner, bulkier, and far more intimidating than ever before. Packed with gripping visuals, the teaser showcases Hrithik engaging in:

Intense sword fights

Combat scenes with a wild wolf

High-speed car chases

Brutal hand-to-hand action sequences

Roshan’s transformation and screen presence promise a riveting cinematic experience for action lovers.

Kiara Advani Joins the YRF Spy Universe

Actress Kiara Advani makes her debut in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe with War 2. Though the teaser doesn’t reveal much about her character, her glamorous bikini-clad look has already stirred excitement among fans. This is her first collaboration with the studio, and her presence has added an extra layer of intrigue to the film.

Jr NTR Steps in as the Antagonist

Joining the action-packed narrative is Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist opposite Hrithik’s Kabir. His role in this high-stakes battle elevates the tension and promises a thrilling hero-villain dynamic that fans eagerly await.

War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, marking his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Following the massive success of 2019’s War, this sequel is poised to take the franchise to new heights.

What is the Internet saying?

‘War 2’ Release Date

War 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, just ahead of Independence Day. With Hrithik Roshan returning, Jr NTR’s powerful entry, and Kiara Advani’s stunning debut in the spy universe, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

