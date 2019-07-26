War: Actor Vaani Kapoor stuns her fans with her new bikini avatar in the film War, the stunner looks totally alluring in a neon pink bikini and with her curvaceous body, she's left her fans crazy. Till now the trailer has got more than 37 million views.

War: Vaani Kapoor, the stunner of Bollywood, is all set to please her fans with her new bikini avatar. In a 53-second trailer video, Vaani looks smoking hot in a neon pink bikini and with her alluring body and no doubt Vaani was the main magnet to attract the views. The video was posted some days ago and till now, it has got more than 37 million views on YouTube.

Other than Vaani, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been featured as the main lead actors. As the video was shared on social media platforms, the fans of the 3 actors couldn’t stop gushing over it and filled the comments with love and admiration. In an interview, Vaani Kapoor revealed the secrets to her perfect bikini body.

The actor said she worked hard to get the perfect bikini body. Detailing her regimen, she said she did yogasanas, Pilates and weight training, and as a result, spent most of her time in the gym. Vaani said she was very excited about the film and said she needed to do justice to the character so she made sure not to cheat by eating meals, and by looking at the positive feedback, she feels it’s totally worth it.

In an interview, director Siddharth said they needed a super fit girl as she had to be positioned against the most good looking man in the country, Hrithik Roshan. Siddharth said Vaani is the best fit against Hrithik because she is an amazing actress and very passionate about her work.

Reacting to the appreciation coming her way, Vaani said she was delighted for the positive feedback from audiences, and that her hard work had paid off. On the professional front, Vaani is also gearing up for her next big-budget films like Dhoom 4 and Shamshera. No doubt, the stunner knows her way and truly defines that sky is the only limit for her.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is said to be an action thriller film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff playing the main male leads. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

