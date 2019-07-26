War: Actress Vaani Kapoor stuns her fans with her new bikini avatar in the film War, the stunner totally looks alluring in neon pink bikini and with her curvaceous body she made her fans go crazy. Till now the movie trailer has fetched more than 37 million views.

War: Vaani Kapoor the stunner of Bollywood is all set to please her fans with her new bikini avatar, in the 53-second trailer video Vaani looks smoking hot in neon pink bikini and with her alluring body and no doubt Vaani was the main magnet to attract the audiences. The video was posted some days back and till now the video garnered more than 37 million views on youtube.

Other than Vaani, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been featured as the main lead actors, as the video was shared on the social media platforms their fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and filled the comment section with love. In an interview, the Befikre star Vaani revealed her perfect bikini body secret.

Also Read: Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Karan Johar dismisses rumours of featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

The actress said she worked a lot to get the perfect bikini body, she performed yoga asanas, Pilates, Weight training, she also spends most of her time in the gym. Vaani also stated that she was very excited about the film and she needs to do justice with the character so she made it sure not to go for cheat meals, and by looking onto the positive feedbacks, she feels its totally worth it.

In an interview director, Siddharth said, In the movie, we need a super fit girl as the character to be paired opposite to the most good looking man of the country, Hrithik. For him, Vaani is the best who can fit in the bill completely, because the leggy lass is an amazing actress thus passionate about her work.

Vaani reacted to the appreciation coming her way and said she is delighted to get the positive feedback from the audiences, and her hard work totally pays off. On the professional front, Vaani also gears up for her next big-budget films like Dhoom 4 and Shamshera. No doubt the stunner knows her way and truly defines that sky is the only limit.

About the movie War, its an action thriller film helmed by Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff can be seen as the main lead actors, the film has been produced under the Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 2, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App