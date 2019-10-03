War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently on cloud 9 as their recently release film War has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019. Read the details here–

War box office collection day 1: The first day collections of War has very well proved that when two terrific actors collaborate, something big happens at the box office. It seems that the combination of action with the unique Jodi of Guru and Shishya has impressed the audience and the reports are proof. Recently, the first day collections of the film has surprised everyone.

As per reports by the Box Office India, War has emerged as the biggest Hindi openers of the year 2019. Reports reveal that the film has earned Rs 50 crore on its first day. The only film which is still ahead of War is Avengers: Endgame which earned Rs 53 crore. It seems that the prediction by the trade analysts Girish Johar turned out to be true as he predicted the film to become the highest opener of the year.

Moreover, Taran Adarsh quoted that the film’s first-day collection might be near to the collections of Thugs of Hindostan. Talking about the rest of the films, Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has earned Rs 1.5 crore in the Hindi cinemas and Hollywood film Joker performed averagely at the box office.

Watch the trailer of the film here

War is directed by Siddharth Anand and also featured Vaani Kapoor in leads. The film follows the story of a Indian soldier Khalid Khan, played by Tiger Shroff who is given an assignment of catching hold his mentor Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, who later starts following a destructive path. The most interesting part is the climax where Hrithik Roshan reveals about the second part War 2.

From a long time, Tiger wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan on the big screens as he considers him as his guru in his personal life as well. Considering the buzz around the film, it is expected that the war-drama will create new records in its first weekend.

