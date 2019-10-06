War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War is maintaining a stronghold at the box office. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, War has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days.

He made his entry into films with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and charmed his way into everyone’s heart with his incredible acting chops, Greek god looks, and smooth dancing. Years down the line, we saw another actor paving his way into Bollywood with Heropanti along the same lines with and, ever since then, the audiences looked forward to see them together in one frame. Yes, we are talking about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. After a long wait, the duo has come together in an action-packed avatar in this week’s release War.

As expected, War is wreaking havoc at the box office and is showing no signs to slow down anytime soon. Despite a clash with big releases like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood biggie Joker, War has managed to maintain a stronghold at the box office. As we await the collections of day 4, take a look at 3-day biz. of War. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 51.60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 23.10 crore on Thursday and Rs 21.30 crore on Friday, making it a total of Rs 96 crore. Meanwhile, the combined total of Tamil and Telugu versions of all three days is Rs 4.15 crore.

Henceforth, earning Rs 100.15 crore in 3 days, War has become the highest opening film for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has shared the trade figures on his Twitter profile, also revealed that after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan, War is YRF’s 5th film to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Looking at the buzz around the film, War is likely to continue its hit run until the big Diwali releases on October 25. It might face a slowdown once Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda, Made In China starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hits the screens.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, War has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF. Along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a key role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App