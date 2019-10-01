War box office collection prediction: Ahead of War's mega-release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Film trade analysts have predicted a bumper opening for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer. War will mark the first-ever collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on the big screen.

War box office collection prediction: Two action heroes, one gripping story and a massive budget, all attached to the expectations of millions of fans. Yes, we are talking about this week’s big release War. Going by the buzz around the film, War is expected to set the cash counters ringing and why not. It brings on board two of the most handsome actors of B-town to perform some jaw-dropping action sequences. What is even more interesting is that it is one of the on-screen jodis that everybody has been dying to see on the silver screen.

Ever since Tiger Shroff has joined Bollywood, he has expressed his desire to work with his ‘guru’ Hrithik Roshan. Therefore, War is not just a golden opportunity for fans but also the two actors, since they are extremely fond of each other. After Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh failed to impress the audience, War is also another chance for YRF to hold its strong footing. When so many expectations are tied to one project, it is bound to take a massive opening.

Film trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Girish Johar have too echoed the sky-rocketing expectations around War in a conversation with an entertainment portal. The buzz around War is primarily due to Hrithik and Tiger’s power-packed duo, action genre and a festive release leading to a 5-day extending week. Predicting War is likely to emerge as the highest opener of the year, Girish Johar has said that the film might even challenge the record set by Avengers: Endgame, i.e Rs 53.10 crore. On the other hand, Taran Adarsh has said that we can expect the biz. of War to be at par with Thugs Of Hindostan’s opening day collection. He added that War might earn about Rs 48 crore on Day 1.

At the cinema screens, War will clash with South biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi and Hollywood’s big release Joker. However, it is War that is dominating much of the public mood at the moment.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. Slated for a release on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, this movie release is anything but not non-violent.

