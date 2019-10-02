War celebrity reaction: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to create a buzz with their film War. The film has released today and has started receiving praises on social media. Have a look

War: It seems that Bollywood is nowhere behind Hollywood in terms of visuals, experiments and storylines in the films. Whether it is shooting at a hill or trying out never-seen-before stunts on the screens, the filmmakers of Bollywood are all set to treat their audience with something new which they will take back homes. One such film which is on par with the Hollywood industry is War.

Though it is the first time when Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are sharing screens, it doesn’t look like on-screens. There is no doubt in calling War, a family entertainer as it is a combination of everything– Jaw-dropping stunts, chest-thumping action, romance, story and revenge. Moreover, the director Siddharth Anand has also left no stone unturned to utilise both the stars in a correct and balanced way on-screens.

Recently, the makers organised a special screening of the film which was attended by many celebrities like Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Though the film has released today, it has started receiving praises from all corners of the world. Recently, Raj Kundra expressed himself and quoted that War is a perfect combination of top-level direction and exclusive action.

Moreover, Director Milap called the film an action bonanza and a powerful act by the makers as well as the actors. Not only this, but Goldie Bahl also expressed himself and called it an incredible ride.

#war is a treat.. a true blue at par with Hollywood,An International Indian action blockbuster.. kudos to #AdityaChopra for backing this vision and #sidanand for such fabulous direction #YFX brilliant each department is paisa vasool @yrf — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) October 1, 2019

Three words DIRECTION, ACTION & TRACTION!! Direction to another level, Action out of this world this film is just going to get traction traction and more traction!! Sooo Proud of you itssiddharthanand #war a must… https://t.co/3ncHVlDzAe — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 1, 2019

#War is a must watch guys!!! What an entertainer!!! Hrithik @iHrithik & Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF are beyond brilliance & a treat to watch!!! The action..OMG!!!Banging action, brilliant score!!! Kudos to the entire team lead by #SiddharthAnand the director👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) October 1, 2019

What an incredible ride #war and some of the best action set pieces ever on indian screen .. @iHrithik all I can say is that class is permanent — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) October 1, 2019

Talking about the box office prediction, film critic Girish Johar quoted that since the star power of both the actors are a top-notch level, the expectations are quite high and it is predicted that the presence of the phenomenal actors with a spice of Vaani Kapoor can benefit the collection of the film.

Moreover, the film will also face stiff competition from Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood film Joker.

