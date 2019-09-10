WAR: Collaborating for the second time Siddharth Anand, and Hrithik Roshan after-action thriller Bang Bang in a recent interview talked about his upcoming movie War. The movie which is set to star Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in lead roles has already created much buzz among the fans and is being touted to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Talking about their interview, director, Siddharth Anand revealed that he considers Hrithik Roshan addictive and has been thinking to star him in all sorts of genres from past six to seven years.

Be it a love story, science fiction, a courtroom drama or any sort of genre, the ever so versatile actor Hrithik Roshan as per Siddharth Anand latest confession can fit into any role with ease. Moving on to the second lead of the movie, the director called Tiger Shroff like clay. Moulding him into any character is very easy he will be the way you want him to be for the movie. With a bad director, he will be bad but with a good director you can push him to his limits and he will the best actor one can have. Furthermore, Siddharth said the best part about Tiger Shroff is that he fully gives himself to the filmmaker it is for you to mold him.

Talking about the action-filled movie, WAR, it is about an Indian soldier- played by Tiger Shroff, who has been given the mission to kill his guru aka Hrithik Roshan who has turned rogue. Keeping the plot as original as possible with high dosage of action drama and romance, Siddharth Anand calls the Gandhi Jayanti release a must-watch. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan action sequences the movie will also see Vaani Kapor in a pivotal role. The trailer and the teaser of the film have got an immense response from the fans and critics but we all are waiting for the movie to kick in.

Shot in seven countries, the movie is said to have jaw-dropping action sequences. The director has previously helmed various movies such as Tara Rum Pum, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and more romantic comedies but changing gears, now the director has shifted his genre to action for which he took a gap of five years.

