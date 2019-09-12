The director of War, Siddharth Anand said that he wouldn't have moved ahead with the film if Tiger Shroff said no to the film and would have scrapped it.

Siddharth Anand, the director of the upcoming film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in it, said he wouldn’t have moved ahead with the film if Tiger Shroff said no to the film. War is a mystery, action-packed film which starres the superstars Hrithik and Tiger in it. It films the story of an Indian soldier who has to eliminate his senior agent and mentor, the role which is being played by Hrithik Roshan as he has gone a little wild in the film.

Siddharth also said that he wrote the story keeping two leads Hrithik and Tiger in his mind, Hrithik has already worked with Siddharth in Bang Bang.

The director of War said that it was him being lucky that Hrithik loved the script at first place and his first choice was Hrithik and if there is this big star so the other role can only be taken by Tiger. Siddharth also said if Tiger rejected this film, it would have become impossible for him to make the film and he would have scrapped it.

The film War has been shot in exquisite places like Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Finland, the director said that he wanted to shoot it in different locations then Hollywood action films. The film is going to release on October 2 and the trailer of the film is already out and has made 6 million views till now. The film is expected to be a blockbuster film because of the action-packed sequences in it which will be a big run starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in it.

