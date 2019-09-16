War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film is already a talk of the town for its action sequence. The action sequence of the film is directed by international director Paul Jennings.

War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s most awaited action film War is all set to release this Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti. The film will slay theaters on October 2, 2019. The trailer of the film is already being appreciated by many for the stunts and other action scenes. The international stunt director Paul Jennings directed the action sequence of this film, Paul Jennings had already shown his best in GoT, Fast and Furious, Mission: Impossible and many.

The director shared his experience of working in a Bollywood action sequence. He said that working in the Bollywood industry gave you an opportunity to think out of the boundaries. He added that action in Bollywood pushed him forward, the work people do in Bollywood it takes the Boundary away and pushed it to the edge. He added that it is the reason why they were able to end up the sequence in a spectacular manner.

He said that Bollywood films face the problem of Big Budget but here the producer Aditya Chopra put all the efforts to make this film big and to make the best action sequence in the film. He said that the film has no difference as Fast And Furious, Mission: Impossible even the film is at par.

Paul even praises Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan for their hard work and dedication. He talked about how they are fascinating about their work, whether it is about physical training, dancing moves, and action. He said their individual inputs took this sequence to the next level.

The fans are waiting for the mega-budget action film, after Saaho it will be interesting to see that if Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer will set another benchmark. The actors have done a lot of efforts to gave output to the director and also tried to do justice to the fans. Well, how much they succeeded to win hearts that will be revealed on October 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App