War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War has generated curiosity among film critics, Bollywood celebrities and action-loving audience. Latest reports say that the action sequences in War have been directed by four action directors namely Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh.

War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have come together to present one of the biggest action films of 2019. Titled as War, the film is touted as Hrithik Vs Tiger in which the two handsome hunks will be seen taking on each other. To raise excitement among the fans, the makers of the film unveiled an action-packed teaser of War earlier this month and left everyone impressed. Be it film critics or the celebrities, social media was abuzz with the praises of War teaser.

One of the primary attractive points in War teaser was well-choreographed high octane action sequences. However, here is a little detail that is sure to make you excited for War on the big screen. According to the latest buzz, action directors Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh have joined hands to provide the audience a world-class experience.

Filmmaker Sidharth Anand has upped his sleeve to provide a big-screen blockbuster and it seems he has placed all the responsibility for the same on the able shoulders of Hrithik, Tiger and the four action directors. Along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also stars Vaani Kapoor in a lead role.

Directed by Sidharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019. On the day of its film release, War will clash with Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria’s film Marjaavaan. Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 released earlier this week at the cinema screens and has been declared tax free in Bihar and Rajasthan.

