War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for their upcoming action film War. Recently, the reports revealed that the Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will shoot for their dance-off in the mid of August. Read the entire detail below–

War: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of impressing the fans with the phenomenal acting skills and talent. Apart from films, the two are also known for their dance numbers and are all set to create a buzz with their upcoming film War. The action thriller film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is among the highly anticipated films of the year. High in stunts and dance, the film promises to feature the best version of both Hrithik and Tiger.

Since the time it was announced, there has been a lot of speculations about the film in reference to high octane stunts and showdowns. Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star revealed that the dance-offs between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are yet to filmed. As per reports, the duo will be shooting for the face-off in the mid of August.

In order to enrich the experience of the audience, the director of the film Siddharth Anand revealed they will be featuring many Hollywood action directors to make the film a visual treat for the audience and to showcase never-seen-before stunts.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s film Super 30 which was based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar, who takes up a challenge to build his own institute and trains 30 students from economically weaker section of the society for IIT entrance exams. Talking about the numbers, the film performed beyond the expectations at the box office and earned Rs 128 crore in its week 3.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also announced about the sequel 2006 superhero film Krrish. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan announced about the sequel in 2018 but there was no official announcement.

