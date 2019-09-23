War: The wait to see Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in one frame has got longer. Latest reports suggest that the two actors will not promote their movie War together. It is speculated that the two actors will be seen in one frame only when the movie hits the silver screens on October 2.

War: This Gandhi Jayanti will not be non-violent at all as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to fight it out on the big screen on October 2 with the release of their film War. For a long time, audiences have shown a keen interest in watching them together on the big screen and it is finally happening. If you are hoping to see the two actors together during promotions, here is a bummer for you. Latest reports suggest that Hrithik and Tiger have taken their on-screen rivalry seriously and would not promote their film together.

Since War is about Hrithik Vs Tiger, the makers of the film have decided to make the fans wait a little longer and build up the excitement by letting them do the promotions separately. A source close to a news portal has revealed that not just the film, the filmmakers have also pegged the entire marketing strategy around the intense rivalry between the two of them. It has been decided that Hrithik and Tiger will not meet during the promotions and all of it is to intensity the showdown between them.

The source added that while the idea of watching Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on silver screens is disruptive but it will also position the film in a brilliant manner. Last week, the two actors were also seen taking a dig at each other by donning t-shirts with quotes with mean references to each other.

Touted as one of the biggest action films in Bollywood this year, the excitement around War is on an all-time high. The trailer and songs of the film have been receiving an overwhelming response on social media. It is suggested that the film might open with a huge opening on its first day at the silver screens. Starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Slated for a theatrical release on October 2, War will clash with South’s big release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

While Hrithik is yet to announce his next project after War, it is speculated that he is in talks for Nitesh Tiwari’s mega-project Ramayana and Satte Pe Satta remake. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will start shooting for Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App