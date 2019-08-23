War: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff much-anticipated movie of the year War won't have a trailer launch event as they think it won't live up to the expectations of the movie's scale.

War no trailer launch event: One of the much-anticipated movies of the year War which created hype among all and is one of the most awaited movies of the year but sadly won’t have a trailer launch event. As per the makers, the upcoming action-drama Bollywood movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles won’t be able to live up to the movie’s scale.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, and bankrolled under the banner Yash Raj films is being touted as a masala action entertainer of the year. Shot in fifteen exotic locations, the movie War is at par with Hollywood movies and is expected to earns crores of rupees at the box office. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Coming back to the no trailer launch event for War, Siddharth Anand, director of the film War said in a statement that they tried to create a visual spectacle for fans but soon realized that whatever they do it won’t be enough and won’t live up to the expectations of the film. Furthermore, the director said that the event has to be grand to match up to the film and even if they go very grand, it is impossible to create the spectacle from a logistics point of view.

Check out the teaser of the film War here:

So the makers have decided to scrap the idea of the trailer launch event and want to leave the audience wanting for more with just the visuals of the trailer. The movie is set to release worldwide on Gandhi Jayanti- October 2, 2019, and will have a single release as now their competition Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and more date has been shifted to November 22, 2019.

