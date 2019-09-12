War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is ready to hit the screens on October 2. Ahead of the release of the film, the stylist who had styled Hrithik and Tiger in the film revealed that what it took her to style both the action heroes of Bollywood keeping in mind the originality of their characters.

Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is all set for its release on October 2, 2019. The film, which is said to be the biggest action-thriller of the year has made all the fans go gaga just after the launch of its teaser, followed by the trailer. Both Hrithik and Tiger have been given the rugged macho look. Director Siddharth Anand has successfully pitted the two leading action stars of Bollywood against each other in the film and this duo is something which fans always wanted to see.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to make it an action extravaganza. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the film’s release date so that they can enjoy the most-awaited film of the year. Hrithik and Tiger both have the persona of taking the audiences to the movie theatres. Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave the look to Hrithik and Tiger for the film and she has done complete justice with the looks of both the action superstars of Bollywood.

Talking about the insights of looks of both the actors, she said in a statement that the power of the film in terms of costumes was about the characters. She said that she wanted to keep both the characters very realistic and believable. Hrithik is playing a mentor in the film, who is very powerful, strong and comfortable in his own skin. So there were no tryouts required for him as even he slays in the simple look.

On the other hand, Tiger is a learner in the film and his character is young. So it has various shades and to show them all, she had given him various looks. His character doesn’t think a lot when it comes to clothing, from Ganjee, shirts to jackets, he wears anything which he finds in front of him, the stylist said.

