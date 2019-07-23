War: After creating a buzz with his recently released film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has collaborated with Tiger Shroff for their upcoming action thriller War. Reports reveal that both the action kings will shoot for a bike-chase sequence on the highest Portuguese peak.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is among the most talented actors who is best known for his action-packed performances in his films. Since the time he entered the industry, the actor makes sure to prove himself well on screens. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film War with Bollywood action king Tiger Shroff. The film is among the highly anticipated films as it features a face-off between the two hardworking actors Hrithik and Tiger.

Recently, the makers of the film shared a small glimpse of the film in the form of the teaser. After watching the teaser, it is expected that the film will feature some never seen before stunts with high-octane action sequences. As per a recent report, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will shoot for a bike chase scene at Serra Da Estrela which is the highest peak of Portugal.

Moreover, the director of the film Siddharth Anand is much excited for this double dose of action and revealed that the film promises to keep the audience hooked until the end. The filmmaker added upon saying that not just rich in action, this chase sequence will also be a visual treat to the fans same like action scenes in Hollywood films.

Siddharth also revealed that both the actors have been given proper training to ride the superbikes and to control it well while the shoot. Talking about the film, it is an action thriller which also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Dipannita Sharma in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019.

