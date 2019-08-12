War: After releasing one action-packed teaser a few weeks back, the makers have finally unveiled the first poster from their upcoming dance, an action-based film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Check out the poster here:

Taking to their Instagram handles, Hrithik Roshan shared the Hindi poster from the film War, where he and Tiger Shroff are standing back to back with guns in hand, looking all serious. The poster also features the female lead Vaani Kapoor amid two luxurious cars posing in a bodycon white dress, making us all excited as to what does the film holds for us!

Posted an hour back, the latest poster has already crossed thousand of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments from fans and celebrities who are waiting for the movie to release. Amid many comments, Goldie Behl, Dino Morea, Taran Adarsh, and many other Bollywood celebrities and analysts are all praises for the latest poster. The movie War has already created much buzz among fans and celebrities.

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan and dancer Tiger Shroff will share the screen space for the very first time in the movie War. The fans have been waiting for Tiger vs Hrithik for a very long time and the movie is finally happening! Apart from releasing in Hindi, the film will have a multilingual release in Tamil and Telugu. Check out the regional poster of the film here:

The film apart from Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff will also star Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dippannita Sharma, and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.

