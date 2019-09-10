War poster: The upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor has raised the excitement level of the fans with its latest poster. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019, and this is the first time when Hrithik and Tiger a working together in a film.

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, the upcoming action thriller film, have now released another action poster of the film and the excitement level to watch the film has already increased among fans. This is the first time when the two actors have signed a film together and that too an action film, obviously both the actors are also known as the action heroes of Bollywood and that is what the major attention-seeking part of the film.

Hrithik and Tiger took to their social media handles to share the latest poster of their film. In the poster, the two actors can be seen holding guns in hand and shooting as if they are on a mission. Flying choppers and the fire in the background has made the poster even more appealing and exciting. The poster has Vaani Kapoor also, who has shared just small space.

In one of his interviews, the Krrish actor shared his experience of working with Tiger in War, he revealed that after doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, he needed a force that would drive him to his best. He said that he thought only Tiger had the capability to stand in front of him and give him a tough competition, he doesn’t think that anyone else would’ve been a better person than Tiger to do so.

Earlier, when the trailer of the film released, it created a buzz and the audience gave it a thumbs up. Waiting for the release of the film, everyone just wants to watch the duo together on screen. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is slated for release on October 2, 2019. All the fans are waiting for the magic that both the actors will create on-screen once the movie releases. The last film of Hrithik was Super 3o that released in the near past on July 12, 2019, and the last film of Tiger was Student of the Year 2 that released on May 10, 2019.

