War movie review (4 stars): Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan starrer, in short, is a must-watch for all the adrenaline junkies who are crazy about action! With the combination of romance, drama an a storyline, the movie WAR is on par with many Hollywood movies. Do check out the review for more details!

War movie review (4 stars): Action, romance, two marvelous actors and a great one-time watch storyline, War is a spectacle of high octane scenes and is a must-watch for all the movie buffs who love action and are crazy for stunts just like our two Bollywood superstars- Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Not giving any spoilers to the storyline, it revolves around Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir and Tiger Shroff aka Khalid who have a mentor-mentee relationship, as shown in the trailer, but somehow Hrithik Roshan goes rogue and Tiger Shroff, his one of the best student is approached to catch Hritik Roshan. Revolving around an Indian intelligence Agency, Tiger Shroff is on a mission to kill his teacher by hook or by crook.

With this interesting storyline, the movie WAR surely has all the ingredients of a masala entertainer! With action sequences at par with Hollywood, the movie is must watch for all the adrenaline junkies. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the film WAR has been making a buzz all over the internet since the first day of its announcement. With Greek God, Hrithik Roshan joining hands with Tiger shroff, the movie will star both of them together for the first time and will also see Vaani Kapoor sharing the screen space with the two versatile actors. Helmed by Sidharth Anand and bankrolled under the banner Yash Raj Productions, WAR, gets Hrithik Roshan and YRF films back together after 13 years of Dhoom 2.

Well, no Bollywood movie is over without drama, so just like other masala entertainers, WAR too has dance faceoffs, where the actors are seen locking horns with each other in several songs. Whether it is their dance-offs or their action chasing scenes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are the ones who grab the most eyeballs with their charming personality. Unfortunately, in this action-filled starrer, Vaani Kapoor doesn’t have much of a role and would be seen making most of her screen appearances in the second part of the film.

Check out the trailer of WAR here:

My suggestion to the movie buffs is- Do go and see the movie, it surely is a one time watch!

