Mahhi Vij after appearing as a guest with her husband jay Bhanushali on a colors reality show, Mujhse Shadi Karoge has now become the center of controversy, read below to know more

After Bigg Boss, Mujhse Shaadi Karogy is filling in for the show and entertaining the viewers, with the most recent episode becoming the center of controversy when Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali entered the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house where they contested a task where the suitors can voice their complaints against Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill which didn’t sit well with Paras Chhabra as he lost his cool and indulged in a spat with the suitors as well as Jay Bhanushali which has led to Paras’s fans criticizing Jay on social media and even going as far to drag Jay and Mahhi’s daughter Tara in it.

Paras’ fans have been very vocal in the support towards the ex Bigg Boss contestant and backing his decision of lashing out at Jay Bhanushali which has become a norm after the Twitter warfare between the fans of Bigg Boss contestants but this time things have taken an ugly turn as the fans of Paras Chhabra have attacked Jay on personal grounds and dragged his daughter into the mix.’

Which caught the attention of Mahhi Vij as well as she tweeted voicing her discomfort with her daughter being dragged in this spat and saying shame on such people of drag other person’s family and shame on their family for bringing such bad souls into life.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

This war of words on Twitter between Mahhi Vij and Paras Chhabra’s fans has escalated and taken an ugly turn with Mahhi’s emotions getting better off her as she called out the individual accounts on Twitter which shows that the trolls or Paras’ fans got under her skin.

However, there hasn’t been any response or stand taken by Paras on this which seems to indicate that for Paras the fight stayed in the show and it was his fans who went overboard with it, on Twitter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App