War: After garnering praises from all corners of the world for his phenomenal acting skills, recently, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh praised his son for the film and said that he is proud of Hrithik. Read the full response of Rakesh Roshan below–

War: No achievement in this entire world can beat the praises and prayers of parents for their kids. No doubt, when parents support and appreciate you for your deeds, that moment becomes the most precious moments of life. It seems that Hrithik Roshan has also experienced something similar recently.

Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, who also attended the screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, recently expressed himself on his son’s film War. He said that the main aim of the makers behind the film was to showcase the strength of Kabir and Khalid. He said that no doubt, both the actors has achieved the milestone, which they aimed before making the film months back.

Rather it was the marketing strategies of both the actors of not promoting the film together, phenomenal acting, strong script or visuals, everything in the film fell on the right place and became a perfect family entertainer. Expressing his views on his son, like every dad he said that he is super proud of his son who has performed brilliantly in the film.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s versatile acting, the actor has delivered various characters in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Jodha Akhbar, Guzaarish, Bang Bang, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Super 30 and now War. Rakesh further said that no actor in the entire industry has delivered such different roles on-screens.

War released on Gandhi Jayanti and performed phenomenally well at the box office. The film emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of 2019 by earning Rs 51 crores on its first day. Moreover, in just 3 days, the film has entered Rs 100 crore club. Apart from the box office, the film is also receiving positive reviews from social media as well. Moreover, after the super success of the film, the makers also hosted a success meet.

