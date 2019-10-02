War review: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has hit the screens today and the shows are going houseful. The first half of the film is based on the chemistry and bonding of Kabir (Hrithik) and Khaled (Tiger). The starting of the film is said to create curiosity for the rest of the film.

So the movie begins with an assassination of a high-profile agent and murderer behind it is Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, who is an Indian intelligence sniper who has become scoundrel. He targets many others and someone has to find him before he kills more people on his target and that someone becomes none other than Khaled, played by Tiger Shroff, who takes up the challenge of finding his mentor Kabir. There are some fabulous background scenes in the movie as it has been shot in exotic locations of five different countries.

While Khaled remembers his bonding with Kabir, they both go on a mission together. In the film, Kabir is also a murderer of Khaled’s father who was a traitor. Death-defying stunts in the movie give another reason to watch the film and beautiful songs like Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar have already become hits.

The first half of the film is based on the relationship between Kabir and Khaled. The movie also offers some jaw-dropping action sequences and dance moves. Other than the action, the first half of the movie has also been given the emotional angle too. Well, we will soon update you with the complete movie review and the mass audience reaction on the film after the first show gets over.

