War screening: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their film War which will hit the silver screens tomorrow. Recently, the makers organised a family screening for the cast. Have a look

War screening: Both Hrithik and Tiger are all set to conquer the hearts of millions of fans with their chiselling body and action-packed performances in their next project. It seems that a long-awaited dream of Tiger sharing the screens with his guru has been fulfilled as both the young performers are all set to set to create new records with their Guru-Shishya relationship on the screens as well.

Yes, you guessed it right, by carrying forward their personal life relationship in the film and later doubling the dose of entertainment by playing opposite each other, makes War counted amongst the highly anticipated films of the year. It is an action thriller which will hit the theatres tomorrow–October 2. Recently, the makers organised a special family screening which was attended by the entire cast of the film including Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Ravi Kishan.

Moreover, Rani Mukerji and choreographer Bosco also attended the screening of the film. Not only Hrithik and Tiger, but the film also features Vaani Kapoor who would appear in the film to rise up the glamour quotient. In an interview, Tiger revealed that he is both nervous and excited for the film as this marks a big project for the entire cast.

Take a look at the pictures–



Further, Tiger Shroff also revealed that initially, he was a bit scared to work with Hrithik Roshan, who he considered his mentor. After shooting some sequences without each other, the comfort factor starting developing between both the actors and the work became more easy.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films and will release tomorrow. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the box office.

