War screening: The most-awaited and anticipated film War has released today, the film created a lot of buzz with its music, dance and action sequence. Many B-town celebs attended the special screening which includes Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and others.

War screening: The most awaited and anticipated film War is releasing on October 2, before the release of the film special screening was arranged for the celebs. Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan starrer already earned a huge response from the audience and the special screening watched by celebs makes it even larger.

Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and other B-Town celebs reached to watch the screening of War. The actor Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor were joined by many actors and received a lot of appreciation for there performance.

After a divorce Sussane and Hrithik never spotted together and did not seem efforting for the relationship, Hrithik Roshan is currently a most eligible bachelor of the country and loved by all the women in India and his title of being a most handsome man of the world makes him, the first love of everyone girl. Although in the special screening she was spotted with the kids, the atmosphere became so happy after the arrival of kids and Sussane.

It was the first time when Tiger and Hrithik shared the screen space, Tiger was a big fan of Hrithik and always admired him. He shared his experience with performing with his idol, tiger felt blessed for getting the opportunity to perform with him. The film was planned on a big note and definitely good competition for Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho.

The film starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor bang on the theaters today and is expected to set new goals on box office although it’s a big clash with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which can give a huge competition to War. The film is an action thriller which will give you a jaw-dropping performance not just with the action but also with their dance moves. The audience will get a fair chance to step up with Hrithik and Tiger.

