War song Ghungroo: Get excited as the first track of War titled Ghungroo featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor has been finally released. Touted as a party number, Ghungroo has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Two of the most loved action heroes of India, i.e Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to zoom to the cinena screens with their latest action flick War. After garnering a positive response to the action-packed trailer of War, the filmmakers have released the first song titled Ghungroo. High on glamour, romance and upbeat music, Ghungroo features Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dance moves.

Sun, Sand and the sea coupled with a peppy track makes for an amazing combination and Ghungroo is a proof of it. Since it is the first time that Hrithik and Vaani are coming together for a film, their chemistry will be worth looking out for. Interestingly, the song will remind you of Hrithik’s dance number Bang Bang alongside Katrina Kaif that released in 2014. Ghungroo has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, penned by Kumaar while the music has been given by Vishal and Shekhar.

Talking about Ghungroo song, Director Siddharth Anand had earlier said that they wanted Arijit Singh to sing their party anthem from Day 1. He has done a phenomenal job and him singing a dance number for Hrithik is a huge USP for them. Along with Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao has also given her voice in the song. She won a lot of awards for Bachna Ae Haseeno’s song Khuda Jaane and has been singing in his every film since then. He concluded that Ghungroo is a party anthem to watch out for.

Touted as Hrithik Vs Tiger, War will witness Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Khalid (Tiger Shroff) pegged against each other in a war-like situation. While a lot was revealed about their characters in the trailer, Vaani Kapoor’s character has been kept under wraps. Considered as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year, War is slated for a theatrical release on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, 2019. After War, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor while Hrithik Roshan is yet to announce his next project. However, it is speculated that Hrithik is talks for Satte Pe Satta remake.

