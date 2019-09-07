War song Ghungroo: As War song Ghungroo continues to garner praises, Vaani Kapoor has opened up about her 3-month long preparation for the film. On garnering an overwhelming response, the actor has said that all the sweat and bruises were worth it.

War song Ghungroo: After a long wait, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to come together on the 70mm screen for their upcoming film War. With high-voltage action, drama, romance, and glamour, War is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been generating a lot of buzz even before the promotions begin. To amp up the excitement level further after trailer release, the makers of the film released the first song of War, i.e Ghungroo earlier this week.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the song is a romantic yet peppy number that has been shot with stunning visuals. In the song, Vaani also attempted a difficult aerial dance stunt that took her 3 months of practice.

Sharing her experience of prepping for Ghungroo, Vaani said that her body endured a lot during rehearsals and well as the shoot. With the swing pole and Cyr wheel section, the song became extremely challenging and she had to endure all the sweat and bruises. However, it was all worth it as it provided her an opportunity to try something new. Vaani also reacted to the response received by Ghungroo and said that she is glad that people are appreciating her performance and pouring out so much love on the song and film.

Along with Vaani, Ghungroo’s choreographer Tushar Kalia also talked about the difficult dance sequences and revealed that they rehearsed for 3 months. It has to his most difficult choreographed song. Dance routines including Cyr wheel and Aerial rotating pole are very difficult and it is the first time that an actress giving it a try. Director Siddharth Anand and Vaani Kapoor were super excited after he shared the idea with them. This is when Vaani expressed her desire to all the sequences by herself and not use a body double.

In two days, the song has garnered 26 million views on YouTube. Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War is slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App