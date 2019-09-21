War song Jai Jai Shivshankar celeb reaction: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are taking social media by a storm with their spectacular dance moves on War song Jai Jai Shivshankar. Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh among many others have praised the song on social media.

War song Jai Jai Shivshankar celeb reaction: When it is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the house for a dance number, it is bound to grab eyeballs and astonish everybody. Known as one of the best dancers in the Bollywood industry, the song release of the day, i.e Jai Jai Shivshankar is one of the best offerings from the makers of the film War to their fans. A celebratory song with un-imitable dance moves, Jai Jai Shivshankar is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Not just fans, B-town is equally in awe of Jai Jai Shivshankar and are all praises on social media.

Reacting to the song, Filmmaker Karan Johar has said that Jai Jai Shivshankar is an amalgamation of beauty and art. While the actor duo are beyond amazing, the composition itself by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjani is blockbuster. Karan Johar added that he cannot wait for War’s release.

Calling the song Kadak, actor Riteish Deshmukh said that nobody can burn the dance floor like Hrithik and Tiger. They are simply awesome. Music composer duo Vishal Shekhar are his favourite rockstars, added Riteish. Farhan Akhtar also had a unique way of praising the song and termed it as a unique amalgamation of Mazzey and Shazzey.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s song Jai Jai Shivshankar:

Watching @iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF dance is nothing short of beauty and art! They are just beyond beyond crazily amazing! Blockbuster track by @VishalDadlani amd @ShekharRavjiani !! What a song!!!!!!! @yrf #WAR can’t wait!!!! https://t.co/rthIstSEDd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 21, 2019

Kadakkkkkk!!!!! No two actors in this country can burn the dance floor like these two – @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF – How awesome are you guys- #JaiJaiShivShankar & my favourite rock stars @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani – #SiddharthAnand the Man https://t.co/aZnqdSIwCr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 21, 2019

In love with this. Didn’t know this was the gift I needed. So major @iHrithik — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) September 21, 2019

Superhit written all over this DugguPlex. Can’t wait !!! — Ashmit Patel (@AshmitPatel) September 21, 2019

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned by Kumaar, Jai Jai Shivshankar is a visual treat for all the cinephiles. The choreography of the song has been done by Bosco-Caesar. Jai Jai Shivshankar is the second song that comes after Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic track Ghungroo. Released on September 5, the song has already crossed 48 million views on YouTube.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 21, War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Touted as Hrithik Vs War, the film will see the two male actors take on each other in a deadly fight. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War will clash with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan’s much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

