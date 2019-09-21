War song Jai Jai Shivshankar: The wait for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's song Jai Jai Shivshankar from the film War is finally over. Scheduled for a release on October 2, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

War song Jai Jai Shivshankar: When it is a Holi song and two good looking actors in one frame, one can expect no less than an entertainment dhamaka. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are two heartthrobs of Bollywood that the audiences were eagerly waiting to see together and it is finally happening with their much-anticipated upcoming film War. To celebrate this pairing, the makers of the film have released a celebratory song titled Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, which is a remake of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz’s hit number that goes by the same name.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, music by Vishal and Shekhar and penned by Kumaar, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is an upbeat and peppy track with a lot of colours and festive vibes. While the song doesn’t match up to the charm of the original, it is a pleasing watch nonetheless. Considering Hrithik and Tiger are such phenomenal dancers and the song is a dance-off between them, it is no less than a visual treat for all the cinephiles.

Before releasing Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, the filmmakers had released Ghungroo featuring Hrithik and War’s leading lady Vaani Kapoor. Even though Ghungroo was also a remake of an old song, the song is still trending with its peppy vibes, glamour quotient and stunning locations. In just a few days, the song has managed to garner around 50 million views on YouTube.

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2019, War is an action flick that promises to deliver seat-gripping action sequences, power-packed screenplay, intense storyline and impressive performances. Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2019. At the cinema screens, the film will clash with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan’s mega-project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

After Super 30, War is Hrithik Roshan’s second big project this year. He is yet to announce his next film. However, there are speculations that he might play Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

