War song Jai Jai Shivshankar: The first look from this song has been released, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff looked into Holi colours and in the song Jai Jai Shivshanker, the will be released tomorrow.

War song Jai Jai Shivshankar: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is one of the most awaited films of 2019 after the heavy action drama in Saaho people are eagerly waiting for the duo of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. This duo is a spitting image of each other, as they both known for their action, drama and dance skills. The fans are super excited to watch them together.

There is a piece of great news for all fans, the song Jai Jai Shivshaker is going to release tomorrow and the first look from the song has been revealed. The actors looked super charming and they will surely steal your heart. Breathtaking Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan dancing together and putting in the same frame it is not less than a dream for fans.

Well, the song sounds similar to the old and the famous song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Kata Lage Na Kankar, but the song is not similar to this song from the golden era. This song has different lyrics, different formation, unique dancing number and much more new for the audience. The lyrics of the song will convince you to step up on the song.

The lyrics go like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Aaj Mood Hai Bhayankar. Yash Raj Films shared the poster and the new look of the actors on Twitter, they seemed all in colours and enjoyed the dancing number. They were dressed in rough clothes, whereas the dancers behind them seemed in metallic dresses. It will be interesting to see that in which direction the song will go and how impactful this duo dancing is going to be.

Director Siddharth Anand had tried a unique idea to attract the audience with this dance number, Bosco and Ceaser choreographed the song and put approximately 500 people behind the actors. The film is going to slay the theaters on October 2, 2019.

