War: Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan are all set to create a buzz with their first collaboration in their next–War. It is an action-thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the theatres on October 2. Recently, while promoting his film, Tiger Shroff revealed his first reaction when he got to know about his costar Hrithik Roshan.

Here is how Tiger Shroff reacted on getting an opportunity to work with Hrithik Roshan

War: After back to back action-oriented films like Baaghi, Heropanti, A Flying Jatt, it seems that Tiger Shroff who is best known for his unique action style is back on-screens with something innovative. Finally, this time, the actor has fulfilled the wishes of all his fans who wanted to see the hardworking actor with his guru Hrithik Roshan on the big screens.

Yes, you guessed it right, both Tiger and Hrithik are all set to collaborate for their next project titled War, which will hit the theatres on October 2. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and narrates the story of an Indian soldier Khalid, who has given the responsibility to eliminate his guru, who has turned devil. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the box office.

Recently, in an interview, Tiger Shroff revealed that though in the trailer one can see the cold war between the two, in reality, when Tiger Shroff came to know about this opportunity of working with his real-life hero Hrithik Roshan, he couldn’t control his excitement and started jumping. On being asked about any insecurities, he revealed that for him sharing the same frame with Hrithik is itself a big victory.

Moreover, Tiger Shroff also revealed that though he doesn’t prefer working in multi actors films, if War 2 is happening without any doubt, he will jump into the project. On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next appear in the third instalment of Baaghi franchise with Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Reports also reveal that after finishing up all the promotional work of War, Tiger Shroff will start his preparations for Rambo. Though, the series is known for the only action, this time the director has promised it to be more than just action.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App