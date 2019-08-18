Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen lifting 200 kgs in the gym. Tiger is currently working on his forthcoming film War alongside Hrithik Roshan. The action thriller will hit the box office on October 2, 2019.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness. He is currently working on his forthcoming film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The actor started his career from action comedy Heropanti and was recently seen in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2. One of his movies Baaghi 2 was the highest-grossing film of Bollywood Industry. The actor has also got many awards for giving extraordinary performances.

Tiger recently took to Instagram recently and shared a video in which he is lifting 200 kg in the gym. In the video, Tiger is seen doing deadlifts in the gym. He posted the video with a caption saying, its been a long time since he pushed himself this far lifting 200 Kgs. He used to feel a lot lighter back in high school.

Soon after Tiger posted the video, fans appreciated him for lifting 200 kgs in one go. Apart from fans, Ishaan Khatter commented on his post calling him Superhuman. Tiger’s video has crossed 52,000 views till now.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in War directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also features Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, and Dipannita Sharma in supporting roles. The action thriller is slated to release at the silver screens on October 2, 2019. Post War Tiger will be seen in Baagi 3 and Rambo which will release at the box office in 2020.

