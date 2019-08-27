War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff war trailer has been launched, the title of the film War defines its significance as the actors are fighting against each other in the film. It will be interesting to note how the actors won the war.

War trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War trailer is out, after the massive budget action film Saaho the competition trailer of the film War is out. The film is featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in the lead roles but the actors are fighting against each other. Both the actors post to their twitter account about the release of the trailer. The actors wrote interestingly on their Twitter accounts.

Tiger Shroff wrote the countdown to your defeat has started and tag Hrithik Roshan, he added, team Tiger ready to celebrate our win? The actor seems excited to play in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan and the actor performed very well to meet the expectations of the audience.

Hrithik Roshan also took it to Twitter and wrote in a similar manner, he wrote, You will need your team to console you when this war is won. He used the hashtag for War and tag Tiger Shroff. He added team Hrithik make some noise! After giving phenomenal hits like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and many more the actor is all set to fire the stage with his action drama War.

The fans are excited about the film and they appreciated the trailer of the film, fans encouraged the performance of Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. One of the fans wrote it would be blockbuster sir, You know what is right for you, waiting for this one. He showed his full faith and appreciate the choice of the actor, as Hrithik Roshan is particular about film selection.

it would be blockbuster sir. You know what is right for you. Waiting for this one. — #Sooryavanshi (@WorthlessMunda) August 27, 2019

Hrithik fans are super excited about his action to come back. After the different character like Anand Kumar Hrithik is back with his action film so the fans are writing for him, Versatility proved again by playing two different characters, completely opposite in everything, waiting for WAR sir



Versatility proved again by playing two different charachters !! Completely opposite in everything !! Waiting for WAR sir !! — Tanu (@Tanu48173311) August 27, 2019

Love you😘

From Pakistan❤❤✌✌ — Azad PaNchi😍 (@Im_Azad_PaNchi) August 27, 2019

Hritik sir…. AAP ka har din jabardast aur uchai ki taraf hi hai…. Kyunki aapki pass mehnat ka zariya hai….. Mehnat ne apko chunna hai kyunki use pata hai yehi hi Insaan hai jise mai kisi bhi had tk leka skti hu…… Tiger bro aap bhi bahut age jaoge Kamaal aap bhi bhut ho — Aagmanvats (@aagmanvats) August 27, 2019

Both the actress are receiving lots of love from the fans and saying the film is going to be blockbuster, fans are wishing good luck to the actors, watch this exciting trailer of war between Hrithik and Tiger.

