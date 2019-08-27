War trailer: The trailer of the film will be out any minute! So to know some interesting facts about the movie starring two handsome hunks of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff scroll down.

War trailer: One of the much-awaited movies of the year War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in lead roles is all set to release on October 2, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers are all set to launch its trailer today but sadly there won’t be any trailer launch event as rumors are rife it is because of Prabahs, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. But for all the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fans, the good news is the trailer is being launched today!

The movie revolves around two handsome hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff who face each other when pitted against, it is a story of a guru and the best kid fighting each other to win. The teaser of the film which went live on July 15, 2019, since then has crossed 44 million views on youtube. From being shot in seven exotic locations to its multilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie War has some interesting facts so check them out here.

As the trailer of the film is out, it gives us more glimpses from the story where Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Guru and Tiger Shroff is the chela ‘disciple’. Directed by Sidharth Anand and bankrolled under the banner Yash Raj Films, War is touted to be one power-packed action entertainer!

Hrithik Roshan is teaming up with Tiger Shroff for the first time and after 11 years with Yash Raj Films. The last movie outing of YRF and Hrithik Roshan was in Dhoom 2.

Two Hollywood action choreographer have been roped in for War. Dark Knight action director Paul Jennings and martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.

The title of the film has been changed thrice! first it was Tiger Vs Hrithik then fighters and then, in the end, the makers settled on the name WAR.

The trailer Launch event was canceled due to Saaho, the makers felt they can’t match the grand scale event of Saaho.

The movie has been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and will be released on Gandhi Jayanti- October 2, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App