War: Siddharth Anand's directorial featuring Hrithik Roshan and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are going to release on September 2, the trailer launch event of the film has been cancelled as the film has similar concept as Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas Saaho.

War: Siddharth Anand featured Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming action-drama War, the teaser of the film has released earlier where the film is compared by Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starre Saaho. The poster of the film War also gives the essence of similar action. Although Saaho is releasing at the end of this month due to which the trailer launch event has been cancelled by the makers.

Earlier it has been declared that the War trailer will be launched with a big event that will introduce the film to the audience, but the makers have realized that the film has relevance with the film Saaho, it has somewhat same poster, the concept of the film is quite same it is also an action film, so the film Saaho can affect the release as the film Saaho is releasing on bigger ground and the film has massive budget.

The film War is going to release under YRF and YRF never shares the screen for posters with any other production, they can share it with their own productions only. So the big event has been cancelled. The film is scheduled to release on this Gandhi Jayanti that is October 2, 2019. Currently, two fabulous dancers are working on big dance-off to give a unique number to the film. Undoubtedly Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are the best dancers of the industry and they will definitely force you to groove with them with their upcoming dance number.

Fans will be amazed to see Vaani Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the film War. The actors look astonishing, the intense look of Tiger and Hrithik will slay your heart and sizzling pose of Vani Kapoor in the poster will steal your heart.

