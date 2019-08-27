War trailer: This Gandhi Jayanti will witness the release of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action adventure film War. As the film's trailer continues to make a buzz for its action and fight sequences, here are a bunch of hilarious memes that will make you laugh.

War trailer: When two of the most loved action heroes unite for an action-thriller, explosions are bound to happen on the big screen. The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik vs Tiger titled War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor has been finally released today and is garnering a positive reaction from film critics and the audience alike. From the seat-gripping action sequences to heavy-duty dialogues, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens on October 2nd, i.e Gandhi Jayanti.

Like how it goes, memes have also started flooding on social media. Tiger Shroff’s dialogue, ‘Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai’ is a particular hit among meme makers. Another meme showcasing Gandhiji’s reaction to War trailer is sure to make you chuckle and laugh at the irony. Trending at No. 2 on Twitter since morning, it seems like War trailer is a hit among the fans.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War is the story of a deadly face off between Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Khalid (Tiger Shroff). In the film, Vaani Kapoor plays Kabir’s love interest. However, not much has been revealed about her role in the film.

Looking at the trailer of War, it seems like this Gandhi Jayanti is not going to be non-violent at all. It has also been announced that War will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in the film Super 30. Along with garnering a positive response, the film was also made tax free in several states. It is speculated that he will be next seen in Satte Pe Satta remake. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in the film Student Of The Year 2, will also be seen in Baaghi 3.

#WarTrailer

English in my mind English I speak pic.twitter.com/TNXrMcWCOC — God's Perfect Idiot 🇮🇳 (@OhNoParth) August 27, 2019

Rahul Gandhi (Before Speaking Anything) :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/HWixNsXRhi — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) August 27, 2019

Before posting DUMB tweets I'm be like #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/HLvCWBV9Jh — Bull Pandit 🐃 🇮🇳 (@Raj_CricketBull) August 27, 2019

Virat to Sachin

Bumrah to Malinga#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/YGRLxA6FEl — SIR BEN STOKES🔥 (@CricWALLL) August 27, 2019

