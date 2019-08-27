War trailer: After inciting the audience with the teaser of the film, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, finally released the much-awaited trailer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit the theatres on October 2. Watch the trailer of War here–

War trailer: Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are among the most talented actors who are best known for their dance and action. Together, both the stars are all set for their first collaboration–War, which is not only expected to be rich in action, it will be a complete visual treat as well. Full of action and drama, its is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the theatres on October 2.

After garnering a great response from the teaser of the film, the makers unveiled the trailer which is a complete package of entertainment. The trailer is a showdown between both the stars Hrithik and Tiger, who prove themselves by engaging in death-defying stunts. No doubt, the trailer showcases the efforts put in by all the four action directors, who have choreographed all the stunts in a well systematic and sequenced manner.

War is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is best known for his films Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani. Further, the action thriller is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banners Yash Raj Films. The film is based on the story of a teacher(guru) and his student, who later have a face-off as terms remain not so good between them.

Watch the trailer here–

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Sukhwani, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles. Further, the film will also face a clash with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on October 2 at the box office. Sye Raa is a Telugu biographical action film based on the life of fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fought the first freedom fight against the Britishers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App