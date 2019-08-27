War trailer review: The wait for the much-awaited trailer of War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor is finally over. The action adventure film is touted as Hrithik Vs Tiger and will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019.

This October 2nd is going to be an explosive one for Indian audiences with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War. After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of War is finally out and it promises what the two actors do best- jaw-dropping action. (And well, good looks). Right from the word GO, War is an out and out action thriller that will keep you hooked to your screens.

From bombs, explosions, car chasing sequences and physical fights, War promises a power-packed action extravaganza. In this tale of rat chase, Tiger Shroff (Khalid) is assigned to task to get to Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) and kill him. Since he claims to know to him more than anyone else. Kabir, on the other hand, is aware of his plans and is miffed over his student taking on to him in this epic fight. ‘Khalid kabhi mera student hua karta tha. Ab usse lagta hai ki wo apne teacher se aage nikal gaya hai,’ he exclaims.

In the 2 minute and 25 second trailer, Hrithik and Tiger will compel you hit the theatres with chest thumping action sequences, jaw-dropping cinematography, a compelling story and heavy-duty dialogues. If action is a genre that doesn’t excite you, sadly there isn’t much for you. Maybe go for the exotic locations and fine looking actors.

However, what is disappointing is Vaani Kapoor’s limited screen presence. During the entire screenplay, Vaani is typically in 3 sequences- a glamorous dance number followed by a bikini shot, a romantic sequence with Hrithik and finally a bit where she seems to be involved in a covert mission. If you blink, you will miss her screen presence.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War is slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, 2019. (Quite an irony isn’t it). Along with Hindi, the film will also release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

