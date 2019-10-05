As War continues its record-breaking spree, Vaani Kapoor has opened up about the reason behind doing just 3 Hindi films in 6 years. Post War, the actor will be seen in next year's release Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor reveals why she did only 3 films in 6 years

The hot topic of discussion in the entertainment world at the moment is the explosive opening of this week’s release War. Featuring the action-packed duo Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War is not just a visual spectacle for the audiences but an experience. After all, ignoring the gorgeousness oozing out the screens with Hrithik and Tiger’s suave looks and jaw-dropping action sequences directed by one of the top stunt directors in the world is a sin in the age of digital media.

Amid the celebration around War, one actor who is a step away from the main spotlight is Vaani Kapoor, the leading lady of the film. Despite a limited screen presence, Vaani has managed to attract attention with her bikini bod and dance sequences. Having been in the industry for about 6 years now, the actress has now opened up about her decision to star in just 3 movies till now.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Vaani said she likes to wait until she gets an opportunity to work with people she wants to. Revealing that she still considers herself an outsider, the actor added that she is still figuring out the Bollywood industry. Interestingly, the three films of Vaani include War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh and Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. After War, Vaani will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, which is slated for a release next year.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), War clashed with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker on its release day, i.e October 2, which happened to be Gandhi Jayanti. Despite a stiff competition at the cinema screens, War has managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark today. While sharing the box office update of War, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed today that after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan, War is YRF’s fifth film to enter Rs 100 crore club in just three days.

