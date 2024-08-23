Warner Bros’ New Trailer Of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Reveals Anime Prequel

Warner Bros has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated anime feature film ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’, set to premiere on December 13, 2024.

This latest addition to the Middle-earth saga, unveiled on Warner Bros’s official Youtube channel, offers a fresh perspective on the epic world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, ‘The War of the Rohirrim’ is set 261 years before the events of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’. The film centres on Helm Hammerhand, a legendary figure from Tolkien’s appendices of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, according to Variety.

The story explores the origins of Helm’s Deep, the iconic stronghold featured in the original trilogy, and depicts Helm’s defence against a formidable army of Dunlendings.

MUST READ: Border 2 First Look: Varun Dhawan Is The Newest ‘Fauji’ In Sunny Deol’s Battalion: Still Remember The Sense Of…

Brian Cox voices the revered King of Rohan, while Miranda Otto reprises her role as Eowyn from Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. The animated film also features Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong Williams, and Shaune Dooley in key roles.

The script, written by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, is based on a story by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, according to Variety.

The film is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, New Line Cinema, and Sola Entertainment, with Warner Bros. handling distribution.

Joseph Chou of Sola Entertainment produces the film, while Phillippa Boyens, a co-writer of Jackson’s film trilogy, serves as an executive producer. The creative team includes notable contributors from the original ‘LOTR’ trilogy, including Richard Taylor, Alan Lee, and Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

Kamiyama, renowned for his work on ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ and ‘Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’, brings his expertise to this new Middle-earth adventure.

The anime prequel promises to deliver a visually stunning and action-packed exploration of Tolkien’s lore. In addition to this new release, fans can look forward to season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, which continues the Middle-earth saga but operates independently from this animated feature.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa India Concert: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets Price And All You Need To Know About Grammy Winner’s Arrival