Was Ammy Virk Really Attacked In Canada? Singer’s Father Breaks Silence After Abbotsford Shooting

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk was dragged into alarming reports after a shooting took place in Abbotsford, Canada, shortly after his concert. Several early claims suggested that the singer’s vehicle had been targeted and that he may have been inside the car when shots were fired.

However, Ammy Virk’s family has now directly rejected those reports. His father, Kuljit Singh, has said that Ammy was not attacked, no bullet hit the singer or his vehicle, and the family is safe. A close relative who was travelling with Virk in Abbotsford has also denied that they were targeted.

So what actually happened after the concert, and why was Ammy Virk’s name linked to the shooting?

What Happened After Ammy Virk’s Abbotsford Concert?

Ammy Virk performed at the Rogers Forum in Abbotsford on September 5. Later that night, Abbotsford Police received reports of shots being fired at a moving vehicle on McCallum Road.

According to police, occupants of a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple rounds at another vehicle before fleeing the scene. No one was injured in the incident. Police also discovered a burning SUV in another part of Abbotsford shortly after the shooting and are investigating whether the two incidents are connected. Authorities have described the shooting as targeted, but they have not publicly revealed who was inside the vehicle that came under fire.

Was Ammy Virk Really Inside The Car?

This is where the confusion began. Some initial reports claimed that Ammy Virk was travelling in the targeted vehicle along with members of his team or the concert organizers.

However, police have not confirmed that Ammy Virk was inside the car. More importantly, the singer’s father has now directly denied that claim. Kuljit Singh said no firing took place on Ammy or his vehicle and insisted that reports describing the singer as the target were incorrect.

What Did Ammy Virk’s Father Say?

Ammy Virk’s father, Kuljit Singh, has said that the singer and his relatives are completely safe. He rejected reports suggesting that bullets were fired at Ammy and said the vehicle targeted in the incident was associated with the concert organizers, not the singer.

A close family member who was reportedly travelling with Virk at the time also denied that the singer’s group had been attacked. This is the first clear rebuttal from Ammy Virk’s family since reports of the shooting began circulating.

Did Police Say Ammy Virk Was The Target?

No. Abbotsford Police have confirmed that a targeted shooting took place, but they have not identified the intended target. They have also not named the people travelling inside the victim vehicle. That distinction is important.

Police saying the shooting was “targeted” does not automatically mean Ammy Virk was the person being targeted. As of now, there is no official police statement naming the singer as the victim or intended target.

Why Was Ammy Virk’s Name Linked To The Shooting?

The timing of the incident appears to have created much of the confusion. The firing took place shortly after Ammy Virk’s Abbotsford concert, and reports linked the targeted vehicle to people associated with the event.

From there, speculation quickly grew that Ammy himself may have been travelling in the car. But with police withholding the identities of the occupants and the family now denying that Ammy was targeted, those early claims remain unverified.

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