Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram Story on November 22, Ariana wrote, "I'm feeling incredibly emotional today (who's surprised?). I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Ariana Grande


Ariana Grande missed the 2025 Grammys, marking her fifth consecutive absence from the event.

The Eternal Sunshine singer, who received three Grammy nominations this year for her seventh studio album, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording, was not spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2. Her last appearance at the Grammys was in 2020.

However, her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo attended, participating in a special tribute to honor the late Quincy Jones on stage.

Ariana’s nominations came after a year where she soared to new heights. Her album Eternal Sunshine, which she released in March, marked her first in over three years. Additionally, the 31-year-old actress and singer is enjoying the success of Wicked.

When the Wicked movie debuted in November, Ariana shared a heartfelt message with her fans, acknowledging her intense commitment to her role as Glinda. Despite her focus on the project, she expressed deep gratitude for their ongoing support.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram Story on November 22, Ariana wrote, "I'm feeling incredibly emotional today (who's surprised?). I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She continued by thanking fans for their unwavering support over the years, saying, “You’ve held my hand and helped mend my heart time and time again… I would never be here without you.”

Ariana also expressed appreciation for her fans’ patience during her hiatus. “I know I disappeared into this project for a long time… and I know that was hard for you all,” she shared, acknowledging the long wait since her previous album. She thanked them for their fierce protection, passion, and love as she evolved alongside them.

Filed under

Ariana Grande grammys grammys 2025

