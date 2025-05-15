Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

While Diljit's exit remains unconfirmed, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially come on board for the film. Earlier reports revealed that the actress has signed the project.

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

Diljit Dosanjh


The much-awaited comedy sequel No Entry 2 has been in the spotlight for months, promising a fresh take on the iconic franchise.

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, the film was already generating major buzz. However, recent reports suggest that Diljit Dosanjh may have exited the film over creative disagreements with the production team.

Creative Differences May Have Led to Diljit’s Exit

According to a report by Filmfare, Diljit Dosanjh has allegedly decided to part ways with No Entry 2 after facing creative incompatibility with the makers.

A source quoted by the outlet said, “Diljit was excited to collaborate with Varun and Arjun, but over the past few weeks, he couldn’t align with the creative vision of the project. That’s why he stepped away from the film.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As of now, no official confirmation has been issued by the actor or the producers regarding his reported departure.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins the Cast

While Diljit’s exit remains unconfirmed, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially come on board for the film. Earlier reports by Peeping Moon revealed that the actress has signed the project and is thrilled to dive into the comedy genre. She is expected to play a character that resonates with Bipasha Basu’s iconic role from the original No Entry.

Director Anees Bazmee recently kickstarted pre-production activities in Greece. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with producer Boney Kapoor and DOP Manu Anand, Bazmee wrote on Instagram, “Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2.”

Why the Original Cast Isn’t Returning?

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, producer Boney Kapoor shed light on why the original cast, including Anil Kapoor, won’t be returning for the sequel. He shared that the new cast aligns better with the refreshed storyline, and reassured fans that the sequel would surpass the charm of the original film.

Boney Kapoor also confirmed that filming will commence in June or July 2025, with a target release date of October 26, 2025, aligning with the Diwali festival. “We’re aiming for an October 26 release. There’s going to be extensive post-production, so we’re planning the schedule carefully,” he said confidently.

ALSO READ: Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes    

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh no entry 2 Varun Dhawan

Harvard scientist faces s

Russian-Born Harvard Scientist Charged For Smuggling Frog Embryos As She Faces Deportation 
newsx

‘10,000 Gavaskar’: BCCI Honours Sunil Gavaskar With Special Tribute At Mumbai HQ For 10,000 Runs
Diljit Dosanjh

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days...
Justin Bieber

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report...
Irrfan Khan

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The...
Razzak Baloch, Secretary

‘Pakistan Betrayed Us in 1948’: Razzak Baloch Demands Indian Support; UN Intervention for Independent Balochistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian-Born Harvard Scientist Charged For Smuggling Frog Embryos As She Faces Deportation 

Russian-Born Harvard Scientist Charged For Smuggling Frog Embryos As She Faces Deportation 

‘10,000 Gavaskar’: BCCI Honours Sunil Gavaskar With Special Tribute At Mumbai HQ For 10,000 Runs

‘10,000 Gavaskar’: BCCI Honours Sunil Gavaskar With Special Tribute At Mumbai HQ For 10,000 Runs

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report Reveals Singer’s Financial Mess

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report...

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The Internet- Watch!

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The...

‘Pakistan Betrayed Us in 1948’: Razzak Baloch Demands Indian Support; UN Intervention for Independent Balochistan

‘Pakistan Betrayed Us in 1948’: Razzak Baloch Demands Indian Support; UN Intervention for Independent Balochistan

Entertainment

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report Reveals Singer’s Financial Mess

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The Internet- Watch!

Wapas Aaunga Ki Nahi: When Irrfan Khan’s Sharp Reply To A Pakistani’s Journalist Won The

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom