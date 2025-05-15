Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

While Diljit's exit remains unconfirmed, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially come on board for the film. Earlier reports revealed that the actress has signed the project.

The much-awaited comedy sequel No Entry 2 has been in the spotlight for months, promising a fresh take on the iconic franchise.

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, the film was already generating major buzz. However, recent reports suggest that Diljit Dosanjh may have exited the film over creative disagreements with the production team.

Creative Differences May Have Led to Diljit’s Exit

According to a report by Filmfare, Diljit Dosanjh has allegedly decided to part ways with No Entry 2 after facing creative incompatibility with the makers.

A source quoted by the outlet said, “Diljit was excited to collaborate with Varun and Arjun, but over the past few weeks, he couldn’t align with the creative vision of the project. That’s why he stepped away from the film.”

As of now, no official confirmation has been issued by the actor or the producers regarding his reported departure.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins the Cast

While Diljit’s exit remains unconfirmed, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially come on board for the film. Earlier reports by Peeping Moon revealed that the actress has signed the project and is thrilled to dive into the comedy genre. She is expected to play a character that resonates with Bipasha Basu’s iconic role from the original No Entry.

Director Anees Bazmee recently kickstarted pre-production activities in Greece. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with producer Boney Kapoor and DOP Manu Anand, Bazmee wrote on Instagram, “Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2.”

Why the Original Cast Isn’t Returning?

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, producer Boney Kapoor shed light on why the original cast, including Anil Kapoor, won’t be returning for the sequel. He shared that the new cast aligns better with the refreshed storyline, and reassured fans that the sequel would surpass the charm of the original film.

Boney Kapoor also confirmed that filming will commence in June or July 2025, with a target release date of October 26, 2025, aligning with the Diwali festival. “We’re aiming for an October 26 release. There’s going to be extensive post-production, so we’re planning the schedule carefully,” he said confidently.