Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

Controversy over Sonu Thukral’s recent track Jugni starring Jacqueline Fernandez has taken a legal turn. It all began after a viral clip started making rounds on social media, the viral clip shows an unintended wardrobe malfunction involving Fernandez. As things stand now, singer Sonu Thukral approached the police claiming that the clip going viral has been altered using AI tools.

What led to the controversy surrounding Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jugni music video?

The music video for Jugni, a song recorded by Sonu Thukral and B Praak together, was first aired on the 15th of July and featured Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Soon after the release of this video, certain cropped frames and screenshots from one particular scene started to go viral on X and Instagram. The people online accused this video of being an example of a wardrobe malfunction.

The makers reportedly edited the video by blurring out or cutting out the problematic frame from the YouTube version of the video. But despite this, the original version of the video started to be uploaded to various social media platforms.

Why did singer Sonu Thukral file a cyber cell complaint?

With the clips going viral and that too for unintended reasons, Sonu Thukral went to the cyber police station to file a complaint against the people who created and shared the video. Posting an update along with a picture of the police station on his Instagram account, the singer announced that an investigation is already underway to find out the source of the tampered video.

Thukral mentioned that the video that is being shared on various social media platforms is not the same video that was recorded on the set; the video is doctored using AI technology to increase its intensity.







“I have filed a police complaint regarding my song ‘Jugni’. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon.” — Sonu Thukral, Singer

Has Jacqueline Fernandez or the makers responded to the incident?

Though Sonu Thukral has opted for a legal remedy to the allegations of AI manipulation, there has been no response from either Jacqueline Fernandez or any member of her team on this issue. Director of the music video, Arvvindr S. Khaira, and fellow singer, B Praak, have also kept quiet as the police conduct investigations into the matter.

This case is an indication of rising worries about the use of AI to manipulate the images of leading actors without their consent in the Indian entertainment industry. The digital signature of the files will be traced by the cyber-crime officials.

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