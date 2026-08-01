LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

Singer Sonu Thukral has approached the cyber-crime cell after a clip from the music video Jugni went viral, allegedly showing actress Jacqueline Fernandez experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. Thukral claimed the circulated video was manipulated using artificial intelligence and filed an official police complaint to initiate legal proceedings.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Jugni, Image Credits- YouTube
Jacqueline Fernandez in Jugni, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 22:49 IST

Controversy over Sonu Thukral’s recent track Jugni starring Jacqueline Fernandez has taken a legal turn. It all began after a viral clip started making rounds on social media, the viral clip shows an unintended wardrobe malfunction involving Fernandez. As things stand now, singer Sonu Thukral approached the police claiming that the clip going viral has been altered using AI tools.

What led to the controversy surrounding Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jugni music video?

The music video for Jugni, a song recorded by Sonu Thukral and B Praak together, was first aired on the 15th of July and featured Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Soon after the release of this video, certain cropped frames and screenshots from one particular scene started to go viral on X and Instagram. The people online accused this video of being an example of a wardrobe malfunction.

You Might Be Interested In

The makers reportedly edited the video by blurring out or cutting out the problematic frame from the YouTube version of the video. But despite this, the original version of the video started to be uploaded to various social media platforms.

Why did singer Sonu Thukral file a cyber cell complaint?

With the clips going viral and that too for unintended reasons, Sonu Thukral went to the cyber police station to file a complaint against the people who created and shared the video. Posting an update along with a picture of the police station on his Instagram account, the singer announced that an investigation is already underway to find out the source of the tampered video.

Thukral mentioned that the video that is being shared on various social media platforms is not the same video that was recorded on the set; the video is doctored using AI technology to increase its intensity.



“I have filed a police complaint regarding my song ‘Jugni’. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon.” — Sonu Thukral, Singer

Has Jacqueline Fernandez or the makers responded to the incident?

Though Sonu Thukral has opted for a legal remedy to the allegations of AI manipulation, there has been no response from either Jacqueline Fernandez or any member of her team on this issue. Director of the music video, Arvvindr S. Khaira, and fellow singer, B Praak, have also kept quiet as the police conduct investigations into the matter.

This case is an indication of rising worries about the use of AI to manipulate the images of leading actors without their consent in the Indian entertainment industry. The digital signature of the files will be traced by the cyber-crime officials.

ALSO READ: 35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint
Tags: entertainment news

RELATED News

What’s New On OTT This Weekend? Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Right Now

Cocktail 2 OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast And Plot Of Shahid Kapoor’s Romantic Drama

Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Ariana Grande’s Petal Sparks Body Image Debate: Fans Divided Over Singer’s Appearance In New Music Video

LATEST NEWS

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

What Happened To 60,000 Migrants Who Crossed Into Spanish Territory?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Unnati Sharma Clinches Bronze Medal As Indian Judo Team Continues To Shine

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas Strike Double Boxing Gold as India Breaks Into Top Five

4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks

Commonwealth Games 2026: Baton To Be Handed Over To Ahmedabad Formally During Closing Ceremony In Glasgow

Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint
Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint
Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint
Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

QUICK LINKS