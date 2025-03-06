Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

The former reality star also alleged that Hernandez persistently pursued her during the filming of College Hill. Rose claimed that Hernandez repeatedly asked for a chance to be intimate with her, even suggesting they could do it in front of her husband.

Amber Rose has made it clear that she has no plans to reconcile with Joseline Hernandez. During her recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, hosted by Shannon Sharpe, she was asked if they had made amends after their altercation on BET’s College Hill.

Without hesitation, Rose responded, “No. Fk that b*h. Forever. F**k her.”

Amber Rose Slams Joseline Hernandez

Rose went on to express her strong dislike for Hernandez, referring to her as a “dumb, stupid ct” and an “ignorant b*h.” She emphasized that she doesn’t think about Hernandez and has no intention of forgiving her.

Amber Rose goes on Club Shay Shay and says Joseline allegedly she tried to sleep with her before they fought. Joseline fires back with message claiming Amber is lying. 👀 (READ SECOND SLIDE FOR JOSELINE’S RESPONSE) pic.twitter.com/SZ3t61JqEx — The Zeus Report (@TheZeusReport) March 5, 2025

Allegations of Unwanted Advances

The former reality star also alleged that Hernandez persistently pursued her during the filming of College Hill. Rose claimed that Hernandez repeatedly asked for a chance to be intimate with her, even suggesting they could do it in front of her husband.

Despite politely declining, Rose stated that Hernandez continued to make advances, despite knowing that she is strictly heterosexual.

Bullying and Racist Comments

According to Rose, after rejecting Hernandez’s advances, she became the target of bullying and offensive remarks. She accused Hernandez of making racially charged comments, including questioning why she “talks white but is Black.”

Rose further stated that College Hill edited out the events leading up to their physical fight, making it seem as though she had overreacted. She defended her actions, citing Hernandez’s history of violent behavior and stating that her parents supported her decision to stand up for herself.

Hernandez has denied Rose’s allegations and announced plans to take legal action. In a statement, she addressed the claims, sharing that she has been a victim of sexual abuse and would never condone any form of misconduct.

“My lawyers are involved in this matter, but because I’m in disbelief, I had to write this for my own mental health,” Hernandez wrote.

