Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, amid the mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking trial in Manhattan. As disturbing allegations surface, Bieber’s team urges focus on the real victims while dismissing rumors linking the singer to Combs’ misconduct.

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the mogul’s sex trafficking trial, urging focus on true victims.


Pop star Justin Bieber has publicly clarified that he was never a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing serious sex trafficking allegations in federal court. The statement comes as speculation mounted online about Bieber’s past association with Combs, who helped launch Bieber’s music career when the singer was just 15 years old.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” Bieber’s representatives told TMZ on Thursday night.

Rumors Addressed as Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Unfolds

Multiple sources close to the 31-year-old “Never Say Never” singer told TMZ that Combs, 61, never abused Bieber in any way—sexually or otherwise. These remarks aim to put an end to growing online speculation, particularly in the wake of disturbing allegations and ongoing court proceedings against Combs in Manhattan federal court.

The renewed scrutiny follows the resurfacing of several old videos featuring Bieber and Combs, including one where the then-teenage pop star appears visibly uncomfortable as Combs makes several ambiguous and awkward comments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy,” Combs says directly to the camera in one clip. “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing cannot really be disclosed,” he adds, concluding, “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Concerns Over Bieber’s Recent Behavior

Bieber’s appearance and behavior in recent months have also stirred concern among fans. Many have pointed to what they describe as his disheveled look, erratic social media activity, and reports of drug use as signs of deeper issues.

One video from last year, captured before Combs’ arrest, shows the rapper briefly meeting with Bieber and exhibiting body language that some online users speculated might have been an attempt to check for hidden recording devices.

A joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! has also been circulating online. In the interview, Combs makes a cryptic remark that has sparked further debate.

“He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” Combs said during the segment. “Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces Explosive Allegations in Court

The former producer for the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. is on trial in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York allege that Combs was involved in sex trafficking tied to what they described as “freak offs”—orgies allegedly driven by his “voracious need” for control and pleasure.

On Thursday, Combs’ legal team attempted to reframe the claims, arguing that the acts in question—some of which reportedly involved Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura—were simply part of a consensual “swingers lifestyle.”

However, Ventura has accused Combs of drugging her, physically abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to participate in wild sex parties, including events where baby oil was reportedly used extensively.

Also Read: Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Filed under

justin bieber Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

newsx

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message
Trump’s UAE visit featu

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral
China launches 12 AI sate

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform...
COVID-19 cases surge in H

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia
newsx

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion
newsx

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message

James Comey’s Instagram Post Sparks Uproar Over Alleged Hidden Message

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines

China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform...

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion

Sacred Shrines in Turmoil: Hinglaj Mata And Katas Raj Temples Amid Balochistan’s Rebellion

Entertainment

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom