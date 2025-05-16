Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, amid the mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking trial in Manhattan. As disturbing allegations surface, Bieber’s team urges focus on the real victims while dismissing rumors linking the singer to Combs’ misconduct.

Pop star Justin Bieber has publicly clarified that he was never a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing serious sex trafficking allegations in federal court. The statement comes as speculation mounted online about Bieber’s past association with Combs, who helped launch Bieber’s music career when the singer was just 15 years old.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” Bieber’s representatives told TMZ on Thursday night.

Rumors Addressed as Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Unfolds

Multiple sources close to the 31-year-old “Never Say Never” singer told TMZ that Combs, 61, never abused Bieber in any way—sexually or otherwise. These remarks aim to put an end to growing online speculation, particularly in the wake of disturbing allegations and ongoing court proceedings against Combs in Manhattan federal court.

The renewed scrutiny follows the resurfacing of several old videos featuring Bieber and Combs, including one where the then-teenage pop star appears visibly uncomfortable as Combs makes several ambiguous and awkward comments.

“Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy,” Combs says directly to the camera in one clip. “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing cannot really be disclosed,” he adds, concluding, “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Concerns Over Bieber’s Recent Behavior

Bieber’s appearance and behavior in recent months have also stirred concern among fans. Many have pointed to what they describe as his disheveled look, erratic social media activity, and reports of drug use as signs of deeper issues.

One video from last year, captured before Combs’ arrest, shows the rapper briefly meeting with Bieber and exhibiting body language that some online users speculated might have been an attempt to check for hidden recording devices.

A joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! has also been circulating online. In the interview, Combs makes a cryptic remark that has sparked further debate.

“He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” Combs said during the segment. “Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces Explosive Allegations in Court

The former producer for the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. is on trial in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York allege that Combs was involved in sex trafficking tied to what they described as “freak offs”—orgies allegedly driven by his “voracious need” for control and pleasure.

On Thursday, Combs’ legal team attempted to reframe the claims, arguing that the acts in question—some of which reportedly involved Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura—were simply part of a consensual “swingers lifestyle.”

However, Ventura has accused Combs of drugging her, physically abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to participate in wild sex parties, including events where baby oil was reportedly used extensively.

