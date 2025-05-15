Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report Reveals Singer’s Financial Mess

Bieber’s longtime former manager, Scooter Braun, reportedly advised against the sale. Sources shared, “Scooter suggested that Justin wait until January 2023 to benefit from a tax break, but Bieber didn’t want to delay any further.”

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight frequently—whether due to unpredictable social media activity, persistent rumors about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, or alleged financial struggles.

Now, a new report by TMZ reveals that Bieber had to sell the rights to his music catalog to stave off a looming financial crisis.

Financial Breakdown Pushed Bieber to Sell His Music

According to sources cited in the TMZ documentary titled “TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber”, the singer was on the brink of financial ruin in 2022. To address the crisis, Bieber made the difficult choice to sell his music catalog—a move that marked a significant moment in his career.

Bieber’s longtime former manager, Scooter Braun, reportedly advised against the sale. Sources shared, “Scooter suggested that Justin wait until January 2023 to benefit from a tax break, but Bieber didn’t want to delay any further.” As a result, the singer finalized the deal by the end of 2022, making him the youngest artist ever to sell a music catalog.

Documentary Sheds Light on Justin’s Personal Battles

These revelations are part of the TMZ documentary, which delves into Justin’s professional setbacks, personal challenges, and the decline of his relationship with Braun. The duo had worked together for nearly a decade after Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube at age 13, before ending their partnership in 2023.

Amidst swirling rumors—especially those concerning a possible divorce from Hailey—Justin Bieber recently posted an introspective message on Instagram Stories. Reflecting on his faith, he wrote:

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilise me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day… Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life.”

He added that he’s choosing to embrace love and grace over seeking validation, inviting others to join him in finding peace and perspective.